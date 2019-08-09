Nurlan Nigmatulin meets U.S. congressmen Devin Nunes and Rick Crawford

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with the members of the US Congress House of Representatives Devin Nunes and Rick Crawford, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Majilis.

According to the Majilis Speaker,development of all-round mutually beneficial relations with the U.S. has been apriority area of Kazakhstan’s foreignpolicy. He highlighted that the official visit of the First President ofKazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. in January 2018 let expand thestrategic partnership between the two countries. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Majilisemphasized that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued thecountry’s firm course towards ensuring socio-economic development withpreservation of continuity in multi-vector foreign policy.

The parties spoke for thedevelopment of the Kazakh-American cooperation in various sectors includinginternational security, energy, agriculture, etc.

In turn, Devin Nunes highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s achievementsin many areas. The member of the U.S. Congress House of Representatives alsopointed out constructive development ofthe relations with Kazakhstan in fight with terrorism.

Speaking oninter-parliamentary cooperation, Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed interest of theMajilis deputies in the establishment of direct contacts with the politicalfactions of the U.S. Congress, active collaboration with the members of the Friends of Kazakhstan Caucusas well as boosting interaction with the American colleagues at the level oflocal legislative structures.