Nurlan Nigmatulin meets U.S. congressmen Devin Nunes and Rick Crawford

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 August 2019, 20:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with the members of the US Congress House of Representatives Devin Nunes and Rick Crawford, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Majilis.

According to the Majilis Speaker, development of all-round mutually beneficial relations with the U.S. has been a priority area of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. He highlighted that the official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. in January 2018 let expand the strategic partnership between the two countries. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Majilis emphasized that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued the country’s firm course towards ensuring socio-economic development with preservation of continuity in multi-vector foreign policy.

The parties spoke for the development of the Kazakh-American cooperation in various sectors including international security, energy, agriculture, etc.

In turn, Devin Nunes highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s achievements in many areas. The member of the U.S. Congress House of Representatives also pointed out constructive development of the relations with Kazakhstan in fight with terrorism.

Speaking on inter-parliamentary cooperation, Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed interest of the Majilis deputies in the establishment of direct contacts with the political factions of the U.S. Congress, active collaboration with the members of the Friends of Kazakhstan Caucus as well as boosting interaction with the American colleagues at the level of local legislative structures.

