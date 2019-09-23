Nurlan Nigmatulin meets Speaker of Slovakian National Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has met today with Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform reports.

As Nurlan Nigmatulin noted, the visit of the head of the Slovak Parliament and his participation in the 4th meeting of the speakers of Eurasian parliaments on «Big Eurasia: Dialogue.Trust.Partnership» proved Slovakia’s interest in further strengthening of multilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on transformation of the Kazakh Diplomatic Mission in Bratislava into the Embassy demonstrates our country’s aspiration to a sustainable development of the Kazakh-Slovak relations.

Nurlan Nigmatulin also emphasized presence of all conditions for expanding the two countries’ interaction: from an advantageous geopolitical location of Kazakhstan to all required regulatory-legal framework.

In turn, Andrej Danko highly appreciated the level of the Kazakh-Slovakian relations.

While discusses the international agenda, Nurlan Nigmatulin highlighted that Kazakhstan had always attached special attention to the cooperation with the OSCE and added that our country backed Slovakia’s priorities of the OSCE chairmanship, which includes preventive diplomacy, mediation, conflicts reduction, ensuring safe future.

According to him, Kazakhstan appreciated that Slovakia was among the first EU countries which ratified the Kazakhstan-EU Extended Partnership Agreement. He also expressed confidence, that the interaction under the new Strategy would let create conditions for a sustainable development of the Central Asian region.

Speaking on the inter-parliamentary relations, Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairman of the Slovakian National Council Andrej Danko confirmed readiness of the two countries’ parliaments to strengthen the working contacts and exchange experience in law-making activity.

As for the 4th meeting of the parliaments’ speakers of Eurasian countries, Andrej Danko said he was pleased to accept an invitation to the Forum.