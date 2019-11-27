Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurlan Nigmatulin held bilateral meetings with foreign parliamentarians in Nur-Sultan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 November 2019, 18:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin had a number of bilateral meeting within the International Parliamentary Conference «Institute of Presidency: Kazakhstani Model» organized by the Majilis on the threshold of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting with Vice Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Levent Gök, the sides discussed the strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation. The parties pointed out the importance of expanding the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation as a vital component of interaction of the Turkic-speaking countries.

photo

The meeting with Vice Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh Aida Kassymaliyeva discussed the deepening the fraternal relations with the Kyrgyz people.

During the meetings with Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Veselin Mareshki and Head of the Kazakhstan-Serbia Parliamentary Cooperation Group Dragomir Karic, Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed confidence that the regular meetings of parliamentarians will facilitate the exchange of legislative experience and settlement of the issues representing mutual interest for the Kazakhstan and Balkan region’s peoples.

photo

photo

