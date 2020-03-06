Go to the main site
    Nurlan Nigmatulin chairs session of Majilis Bureau

    6 March 2020, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, a session of the Majilis Bureau was chaired by the speaker of the chamber Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Majilis.

    The draft Administrative Procedural Code of Practice with corresponding amendments is introduced in the first reading for the discussion of deputies. The document establishes the legal framework, principles, rules for the implementation of administrative procedures and legal proceedings in the field of public relations.

    As the speaker of the Majilis emphasized, the introduction of administrative justice will increase the citizens’ trust in Government and contributes to the development of the principles of «The listening state».

    The Chamber will also consider in the first reading a draft legislative amendments on public service issues. The adoption of the bill will contribute, in particular, to improving competitive procedures and reducing the risk of possible staff shortages.

    In the second reading the Majilis deputies will consider amendments regarding the regulation of migration processes.

    The draft bill on civil liability in the field of atomic energy use is also included in the draft agenda of the plenary session of the Majilis.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Majilis
