    Nurlan Nigmatulin addresses ‘Elbasy. Independence. Parliament’ parliamentary conference

    22 November 2021, 13:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The initiatives of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev ensured stable development of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin said while opening the International parliamentary conference «Elbasy. Independence. Parliament» ahead of the First President’s Day in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Majilis.

    The Majilis-led parliamentary forum which become traditional has kicked off in Nur-Sultan city.

    Speaking of the milestone date – 30 years of independence – Kazakhstan marks this year, the Majilis Chairman highlighted the exceptional role of First Resident – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formatting and successfully developing the country.

    According to him, thanks to the strategic course of Elbasy Kazakhstan has been turned into a full member of the world community, regional leader, modern State with a robust economy and stable society from a peripheral republic of the former Soviet Union.

    «The First President of Kazakhstan prioritized the wellbeing of fellow citizens suggesting to focus primarily on economic reforms. Today, Nazarbayev’s formula «Economy first, policy second» is a benchmark of State crisis-management,» said Nigmatulin.

    At the time decisions were made to introduce market mechanism, national currency, create the National Fund, and so on.

    The Kazakh Majilis Speaker also focused attention on the development of Kazakhstan’s parliamentarism that marks its 25th anniversary this year.

    In his words, Kazakhstan’s parliamentarism is a result of evolutionary processes of political life of the country.

    «At all stages of development of parliamentarism the ideas, initiatives, and solutions of the First President of Kazakhstan, who defined the strengthening of the role and influence of legislative power as one of the main tasks of the formation and development of national statehood, played and still play a key role,» said the Majilis Speaker.

    Speaking of the current development of Kazakhstan, Nigmatulin noted that the strategic course of Elbasy is continued by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He went on to note the importance and relevancy of introducing new mechanisms of human rights protection, expanding civil participation, and enhancing public control.

    According to him, the ongoing political reforms receive legislative support. The whole package of laws aiming at greater electoral legislation and judicial system has been adopted. The changes were also made to legislative acts on political parties, peaceful meetings, and local governance.

    Attending the Forum are Kazakh Senate and Majilis deputies, heads and reps of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, European Parliament as well as reps of international organizations and experts.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

