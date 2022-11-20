Nurlan Auesbayev votes in presidential election

20 November 2022, 09:02

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev cast his ballot in the ongoing presidential election, Kazinform reports.

He arrived at ballot station No189 located in the building of Naz State Dance Theatre together with the chief of his election campaign office.

Auesbayev was nominated as the presidential candidate by the Nationwide Social-Democratic Party.