Nurlan Auesbayev visits election headquarters in Uralsk

7 November 2022, 22:23
URALSK. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev visited the West Kazakhstan regional election headquarters in the city of Uralsk, Kazinform reports.

He met with the activist group of the city, told them about the main provisions of his election program and answered their questions.

As earlier reported, he pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


Photo: richscatering.com



