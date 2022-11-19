Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions

    19 November 2022, 11:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov had met today with his Azerbaijani and Uzbek colleagues – Mazahir Panahov and Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev, Kazinform learned from the CEC press service.

    Nurlan Abdirov informed the guests about the peculiarities of the main stages of the electoral campaign, in particular, the results of nomination and registration of candidates, the course of pre-election agitation, the number of voters and ballot stations, and the results of accreditation of international observers.

    A briefing for mass media was held upon completion of the meeting.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
    Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
    Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world
    No violations recorded at the moment – CIS IPA observers
    Popular
    1 Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    2 Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    3 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
    4 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election