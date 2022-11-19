Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions

19 November 2022, 11:24
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov had met today with his Azerbaijani and Uzbek colleagues – Mazahir Panahov and Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev, Kazinform learned from the CEC press service.

Nurlan Abdirov informed the guests about the peculiarities of the main stages of the electoral campaign, in particular, the results of nomination and registration of candidates, the course of pre-election agitation, the number of voters and ballot stations, and the results of accreditation of international observers.

A briefing for mass media was held upon completion of the meeting.


News