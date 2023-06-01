Nurken Sharibayev named first vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh government, Nurken Sharibayev has been named the first vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1976 in North Kazakhstan region, Nurken Sharibayev graduated from the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law Innovative University.

In 2021-2013, Sharibayev served as the deputy director of the agro-industrial policy department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (Moscow).

In 2013 and 2014, he was the managing director of KazAgro.

Between 2018 and 2020, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Taraz Social Entrepreneurial Corporation.

In 2020 and 2022, he was the managing director – department director at the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

From June to December of 2022, he was the Head of the Secretariat of the Project Office ‘Auyl amanaty’ of AMANAT Party.

From January 2023 to his current appointment, Sharibayev was the vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan.



