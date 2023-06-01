Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Nurken Sharibayev named first vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 June 2023, 20:12
Nurken Sharibayev named first vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By order of the Kazakh government, Nurken Sharibayev has been named the first vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1976 in North Kazakhstan region, Nurken Sharibayev graduated from the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law Innovative University.

In 2021-2013, Sharibayev served as the deputy director of the agro-industrial policy department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (Moscow).

In 2013 and 2014, he was the managing director of KazAgro.

Between 2018 and 2020, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Taraz Social Entrepreneurial Corporation.

In 2020 and 2022, he was the managing director – department director at the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

From June to December of 2022, he was the Head of the Secretariat of the Project Office ‘Auyl amanaty’ of AMANAT Party.

From January 2023 to his current appointment, Sharibayev was the vice minister of ecology and natural resources of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships