Nurkanat Serikbayev of Kazakhstan reaches 2023 Judo Grand Slam final

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh athlete Nurkanat Serikbayev has reached the final of the 2023 Judo Grand Slam tournament taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the country’s National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstani won over Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia in the semifinal bout. Nurkanat is to take on Korean judoka Kim Won-jin in the 60kg bout in the final of the tournament.

The 2023 Judo Grand Slam tournament is to run through March 5 in Tashkent.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstan is to hold IJF Grand Slam tournaments from 2023 to 2026.