Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of her post at Presidential Administration

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurgul Mauberlinova has been relieved of the post of the head of the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

