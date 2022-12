Nurgul Mauberlinova relieved of duties of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development

13 December 2022, 12:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a governmental decree, Nurgul Mauberlinova has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.

She was appointed to this position in February 2022.

Photo: primeminister.kz