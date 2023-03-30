Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nurdos Sabyr wins gold and silver medals at 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 March 2023, 08:50
Nurdos Sabyr wins gold and silver medals at 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships Photo: instagram.com/wf_rk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Nurdos Sabyr has won gold and silver medals at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships being held in Durrës, Albania, Kazinform learned from the national weightlifting federation.

Nurdos Sabyr competed in men’s 89kg and won a gold medal in the snatch (145kg) and a silver medal in the clean & jerk (176kg). As a result, he took second place in the championships.

Earlier, Yerassyl Saulebekov won a gold medal in the tournament in men’s 73kg. Taissiya Alekseyeva took a silver medal grabbed a silver medal in women’s 89kg. Arapbay Nurassyl (67kg) and Darya Balabyuk (55kg) became bronze medalists of the event.

