Nur-Sultan volunteers hand out medical masks to citizens

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 April 2020, 16:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The volunteer headquarters of the city government for youth policy, together with volunteers of Jas Otan, continue to distribute food baskets and hygiene products (medical masks, antiseptic agents) among needy citizens, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the city’s Akimat.

To date, the volunteers have managed to deliver over ten thousand food baskets with essential goods to needy families. More than 500 thousand medical masks have already been given to local residents.

As part of the second wave of the #bizbirgemiz campaign, with the support of the Nur Otan party, another 2 million medical masks were delivered to the city.

As it was reported, on behalf of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the chairman of the Nur Otan party, funds were allocated to provide targeted assistance to those in need: single elderly people, citizens with special needs and low-income large families of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.


Social support   Nur Otan Party   Kazakhstan  
