Nur-Sultan to tighten COVID-19 curbs on weekends

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan’s authorities will tighten restrictions on attendance of various venues in areas facing a high risk of COVID-19 spread after the Kazakh capital has returned to ‘the red zone», Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

«Nur-Sultan will tighten COVID-19 restrictions on March 21 (Sunday) as the city has seen many new locally transmitted cases after the last holiday (March 8). The epidemiological situation in the city is unstable. The decision on the new COVID-19 curbs will come into effect on March 18,» said chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova.

The city will shut down the big shopping malls, food markets, public service centers, large indoor sports facilities, and JSC Kazpost. Public transport will not run on Sunday as well.

«Based on the decision, cinema theaters, fitness centers, saunas, and SPA centers will not be allowed to receives visitors on March 20-21,» added Beissenova, adding that mass celebrations of the Nauryz holiday will not be allowed as well.

She also noted that working hours of food courts (restaurants, café, bars) will be reduced starting Firday. In addition, cinema theaters and cinema rooms will not receive visitors on Thursday (March 18).



