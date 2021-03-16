Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Nur-Sultan to tighten COVID-19 curbs on weekends

    16 March 2021, 08:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan’s authorities will tighten restrictions on attendance of various venues in areas facing a high risk of COVID-19 spread after the Kazakh capital has returned to ‘the red zone», Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

    «Nur-Sultan will tighten COVID-19 restrictions on March 21 (Sunday) as the city has seen many new locally transmitted cases after the last holiday (March 8). The epidemiological situation in the city is unstable. The decision on the new COVID-19 curbs will come into effect on March 18,» said chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova.

    The city will shut down the big shopping malls, food markets, public service centers, large indoor sports facilities, and JSC Kazpost. Public transport will not run on Sunday as well.

    «Based on the decision, cinema theaters, fitness centers, saunas, and SPA centers will not be allowed to receives visitors on March 20-21,» added Beissenova, adding that mass celebrations of the Nauryz holiday will not be allowed as well.

    She also noted that working hours of food courts (restaurants, café, bars) will be reduced starting Firday. In addition, cinema theaters and cinema rooms will not receive visitors on Thursday (March 18).

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year