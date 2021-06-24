Nur-Sultan to tighten coronavirus curbs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The coronavirus curbs are to be tightened in the Kazakh capital amid growing number of fresh cases in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Inter-departmental commission for the avoidance of spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan made a decision to tighten restrictions in Nur-Sultan city on attendance of various venues in areas facing a high risk of COVID-19 spread after daily COVID-19 cases had surged.

For instance, starting from June 27 the city will shut down the big shopping malls, food markets, restaurants, and cafes on weekends. Public transport will not run on Sunday as well.

Based on the decision of the commission, cinema theaters, bowling centers, PlayStation clubs, karaoke clubs, and night clubs will not be allowed to receives visitors.

The Kazakh capital is the only area in the country to remain in the high-risk ‘the red zone» for the past several months. Earlier this morning Nur-Sultan added 568 new cases of the coronavirus infection.



