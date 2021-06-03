Nur-Sultan to suspend public transport this Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Public transport and services are set to be suspended this Sunday, June 6, in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as part of disinfection measures, Kazinform cites the official website of the city’s administration.

As decreed by the city’s chief medical officer, the bus fleets will carry out disinfection works this Sunday.

It was also reminded that passengers have to wear face masks when boarding buses. Cashless payments are conducted via a transport card or by scanning the QR code or entering the transport code in the buses.



