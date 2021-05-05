Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan to start rollout of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

    5 May 2021, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,400 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Timur Muratov, head of the city’s public health office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Sinopharm vaccine is to be offered to citizens of Nur-Sultan who can choose it starting from tomorrow, May 6.

    According to Timur Muratov, 6 thousand doses of the Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Nur-Sultan’s public health office. It has also received 7,400 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, expected to increase to 57 thousand according to the delivery schedule for May.

    Earlier it was reported that the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems plans to supply another 50 thousand doses of the Kazakh QazCOVID-in vaccine in May.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
