Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nur-Sultan to start rollout of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 May 2021, 13:42
Nur-Sultan to start rollout of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,400 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Timur Muratov, head of the city’s public health office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Sinopharm vaccine is to be offered to citizens of Nur-Sultan who can choose it starting from tomorrow, May 6.

According to Timur Muratov, 6 thousand doses of the Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to Nur-Sultan’s public health office. It has also received 7,400 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, expected to increase to 57 thousand according to the delivery schedule for May.

Earlier it was reported that the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems plans to supply another 50 thousand doses of the Kazakh QazCOVID-in vaccine in May.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek