Nur-Sultan to remove weekend COVID-19 restrictions at trade centers

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 17:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new order on COVID-19 restrictive and quarantine measures in Nur-Sultan city has been issued today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Under new order operation of trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls on condition of less than 30% of occupancy with 4 square meters per visitor, excluding shoppers’ presence in recreation zones, and observation of tough sanitary and anti-epidemiological, preventive measures is permitted from 10:00am to 11:00pm on week days and weekends.

Operation of play grounds, ice and roller rinks, and play centers within the said facilities will remain under a strict ban. Food courts are allowed to operate delivery services and the buyers are not permited to pick up food.

Showrooms, fairs, activities, except for online ones, are also banned.

The new order takes effect starting from March 1, 2021.


