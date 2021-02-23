Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan to host Winter Tennis Tournament

    23 February 2021, 13:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Winter Tennis Tournament of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set to be held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Daulet Sports Complex will host the event from 7 through 13 March 2021. It will bring together the best athletes from all regions of Kazakhstan. $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 will be up for grabs for the participants of the tournament.

    The Winter Tennis Tournament of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country. Gold and silver medalists are granted the title of master of sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, whereas the semifinalists – the title of candidate master of sports.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

