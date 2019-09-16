Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan to host UNWTO Summit Oct 9-11

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 September 2019, 17:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From October 9 to 11, 2019, the Kazakh capital will host the VIII UNWTO Global Summit of Urban Tourism on «Smart Cities – Smart Destinations», Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan.

The summit is organized by Nur-Sultan Mayor’s Office and the UNWTO and will focus on sustainable development, accessibility, urban management, innovations and technologies. At the same time, special attention will be paid to including tourism in the broader city agenda as a means to make tourism a true contributor to the development of inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities.

Thematic panel sessions, roundtable meetings and working sessions will be held for discussing unequal distribution of tourist flows, brain drain, migration, unemployment and security.

A master-class on meetings industry will be organized during the Summit by the UNWTO Academy and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

More than 700 delegates from 30 countries are expected to arrive in Nur-Sultan for the event.

Additional information and registration is available on official website of the Astana Convention Bureau www.astanacb.com in the section 8th UNWTO Global Summit on Urban Tourism www.8gsutn-s.astanacb.com.

