Nur-Sultan to host next round of talks on Syria in October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The next International Meeting on the Settlement in Syria will be held this October in the Kazakh capital, according to a joint statement of guarantor states Iran, Russia and Turkey, Kazinform reports.

«We decided tohold the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultanin October 2019,» Kazakhstani Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko read outthe joint statement during the 13th round of the talks on Syria inthe Kazakh capital.

The guarantor statesof the Astana process also welcomed the participation of delegations from Iraqand Lebanon as observers for the first time.

The 13thround of the International Meeting on Syria is underway in the Kazakh capital.

Iran, Russia andTurkey agreed to undertake measures to protect civilians in Idlib.