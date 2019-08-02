Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan to host next round of talks on Syria in October

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 August 2019, 16:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The next International Meeting on the Settlement in Syria will be held this October in the Kazakh capital, according to a joint statement of guarantor states Iran, Russia and Turkey, Kazinform reports.

«We decided to hold the next International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan in October 2019,» Kazakhstani Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko read out the joint statement during the 13th round of the talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital.

The guarantor states of the Astana process also welcomed the participation of delegations from Iraq and Lebanon as observers for the first time.

The 13th round of the International Meeting on Syria is underway in the Kazakh capital.

Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed to undertake measures to protect civilians in Idlib.

