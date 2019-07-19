​Nur-Sultan to host next intl high-level meeting on Syria on Aug 1-2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The next 13th International High-Level Meeting on Syria within the Astana Process will be held in Nur-Sultan city on August 1-2, 2019, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Themain emphasis of the upcoming meeting will be placed on a review of the currentsituation in Syria, particularly, in the province of Idlib and in northeasternSyria, further measures to continue building confidence between the conflictingparties and advance the political process with a focus on finalizing theformation and launch of the Constitutional Committee.
Bilateraland multilateral preliminary consultations, including with participation of theSyrian Government and opposition groups representatives will be held on August1, and a plenary session – on August 2.