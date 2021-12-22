Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan to host next high-level meeting on Syria in 1st half of 2022

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 December 2021, 19:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 18th international high-level meeting on Syrian settlement is to take place in the first half of 2022 in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The sides agreed to hold the 18th international high-level meeting on Syrian settlement in Nur-Sultan city in the first half of 2022 taking into account the epidemiological situation,» said Ontalap Onalbayev, Director of the Department for the Near, Middle East and Africa of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He added that the sides expressed their commitment to hold the next ministerial meeting in the Astana format.

«The agreement to hold the next trilateral high-level meeting in Iran enshrined in the final statement of the 1 July 2020 Summit as soon as conditions permit was noted,» he said.

Earlier it was reported that the 17th international meeting on Syrian settlement took place at a high level in the Kazakh capital.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Astana Syria talks  
