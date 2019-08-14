Nur-Sultan to host Harvard HPAIR Asia Conference 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From August 16 to 20, the capital of Kazakhstan will host a five-day Harvard HPAIR (Project for Asian and International Relations) Asia Conference 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The International Harvard Conference has been held twice a year since 1991.Every February it is organized at Harvard University and in August it is heldat one of Asian universities.

In 2019, Nazarbayev University became the first in Central Asian honored tohost this five-day conference, according to Executive Director of the HPAIR Asia conference 2019 Organizing Committee Leyla Akhmetova.





Over 500 participants from more than 40 countries of the world are expectedto attend the event, she said.

The conference will be divided into six thematic sections on: Global Marketsand Economy; Geopolitics and Governance; Art, Media and Culture; Social Policyand Justice; Energy and Environmental Sustainability; Science and Technology.

Among the speakers of the Conference is Chatib Basri – ex-Minister ofFinance of Indonesia, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rae Kwon Chung. Kazakhstan will be represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign AffairsYerzhan Ashikbayev, Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov and otherrepresentatives of governmental structures and NGOs.

The delegates and speakers will be able to participate in panel sessionsand workshops. International Night, InternationalCarnival and Kazakhstan Nigh festivals willbe organized as part of the Conference during which the participants will sharetheir culture, traditions and cuisines.