Nur-Sultan to host car rally in honor of State Symbols Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A festive car rally with the participation of 28 motorists and 28 motorcyclists is planned to be held by the Astana Zhastary Municipal Public Institution under the Youth Policy Department of the city’s Akimat, Kazinform reports.

The event will take place on June 4. The car rally will start from the State Symbols Square. The final point will be the embankment of the Yesil River.

It should be noted that the rally has been carried out since 2017.

State symbols are one of the essential attributes of any state, embodying its identity and sovereignty. In the Republic of Kazakhstan the state symbols are the State flag, the State Emblem and the National anthem.