Nur-Sultan to host 6th CICA Summit next year

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2021, 17:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 6th CICA Summit is set to take place in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the extended session of the staff of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, the Head of State said the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Central Asia (CICA) will mark its 30th anniversary next year and is expected to convene its 6th Summit in Nur-Sultan.

President Tokayev also revealed that Kazakhstan intends to gradually transform the CICA into a continental organization on the issues of security and development. Kazakhstan’s diplomacy, in his words, is renowned for its commitment to finding compromise even to the most complicated international problems.

He reminded that throughout history Kazakhstan has put forward a range of peacekeeping initiatives and has acted as a mediator in international and civil conflicts. The country strives to establish harmonious relations between the civilizations through hosting the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The Head of State also mentioned Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship of the OSCE in 2010, holding a rotating seat at the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018 as well as playing an active role in the CIS, EAEU, CSTO, SCO, OIC and other organizations.


