Nur-Sultan to host 16th Int’l High-Level Meeting on Syria within Astana Process

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2021, 20:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan will host the 16th international high-level meeting on Syria within the Astana Process on July 7-8, 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Delegations of the Guarantor States – Iran, Russia and Turkey, the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition groups are expected to attend. High representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq would participate as observers.

The preliminary agenda includes the following items – situation on the ground in Syria, including the socio-economic and sanitary-epidemiological issues; international humanitarian assistance to Syria; prospects of the resumption of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva; confidence-building measures including prisoners exchange, hostage release and search for the missing persons.

Expected on the first day are bilateral and trilateral consultations of the Guarantor States, their negotiations with the Syrian parties, and contacts with the observers’ delegations. On the second day continuation of the consultations and holding a plenary session are previewed.

In addition, on the sidelines of the 16th meeting of the Astana Process, it is planned to hold the next meeting of the Working Group on Forcibly Detained Persons with the participation of the Guarantor States, the UN and the ICRC experts.


