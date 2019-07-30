Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan to host 13th Intl High-Level Meeting on Syria

    30 July 2019, 18:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 1-2, the city of Nur-Sultan will host the 13th International High-Level Meeting on Syria, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Delegations of the guarantor states – Iran, Russia andTurkey – as well as the Syrian Government and Armed opposition will participatein it. High representatives of the UN and Jordan will observe the talks.Lebanon and Iraq will also participate in the event for the first time as observers.

    The oncoming meeting will focus on discussing thecurrent situation in Syria, in particular, in Idlib province and northeasternregions of the country. The participants will also debate confidence-buildingmeasures between the conflicting parties and promotion of the political processincluding formation and launch of the constitutional committee.

    Bilateral and multilateral preliminary consultationswith the participation of the representatives of the Government and oppositionsgroups of Syria are slated for August 1. A plenary session will be held on August 2.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Astana Syria talks
