Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Nur-Sultan to hold next round of International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in June

    24 May 2022, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The next round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement is set to be held in the Kazakh capital on June 14-16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 18th round of the Syria talks is scheduled to take place in Nur-Sultan on June 14-16. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has already sent invitations to guarantor countries and all participants of the process and is waiting for their reply, Kazakh MFA official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told Kazinform.

    Earlier it was reported that the parties had agreed to hold the 18th High-Level International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in the first half of 2022 in Nur-Sultan taking into account the epidemiological situation.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astana Syria talks Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President