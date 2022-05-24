Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan to hold next round of International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in June

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 May 2022, 11:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The next round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement is set to be held in the Kazakh capital on June 14-16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 18th round of the Syria talks is scheduled to take place in Nur-Sultan on June 14-16. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has already sent invitations to guarantor countries and all participants of the process and is waiting for their reply, Kazakh MFA official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told Kazinform.

Earlier it was reported that the parties had agreed to hold the 18th High-Level International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in the first half of 2022 in Nur-Sultan taking into account the epidemiological situation.


