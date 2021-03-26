Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan to embark on citizens’ mass vaccination in 2nd half of April

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 March 2021, 14:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM – Mass vaccination of the citizens of Nur-Sultan is set to begin in the second half of April, the city’s Public Health Department Head Timur Muratov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Now, the country administers the COVID-19 vaccines to the statutory groups of people, including medical workers, teachers, first responders, and those working at social facilities. According to Mr. Muratov the vaccination of those with chronic diseases is underway.

The Head of the Public Health Department of Nur-Sultan city reminted that the COVID-19 vaccination is carried out on a free-of-charge basis.

In his words, the vaccination of the citizens will be carried out in an orderly fashion at policlinics and vaccination rooms via invitations. However, he did not exclude the possibility of rolling out mobile groups in public places.

He added that over 10 thousand citizens of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have so far been given the COVID-19 vaccine. It is planned to vaccinate 647 thousand people in Nur-Sultan this year, that is, 60% of the total citizens.

