Nur-Sultan to close some facilities to curb virus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva has issued a decree on the temporary strengthening of restrictive and quarantine measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Activities in all spheres of work, service and trade, as well as public transport and vehicle traffic in Nur-Sultan will be stopped from 10 p.m. on June 19 until midnight on June 22, 2020 (except for the movement to/from a place of residence to/from a workplace; buying food, medicines; visiting medical organizations in case of emergency; walking pets.)

Shopping malls, trading houses, retail chains (supermarkets, hypermarkets), markets selling food and non-food products, restaurants, cafes, fast foods, food courts, canteens and other public catering places (except for public catering facilities located in the open air with the number of seats no more than 50 and delivery services), fitness centers, gyms, sports complexes, pools, SPA-centers, beauty salons, hairdressers, nail studios, barber shops, tanning salons, massage centers and other similar objects of services; public baths, saunas, service stations, car washes, tire services, shooting ranges, construction companies will not operate within the above mentioned period.

Parks, squares, embankments, playgrounds will be closed for visiting.

According to the decree, it is prohibited to enter tourist areas located near the city of Nur-Sultan. Heads of organizations and business entities, regardless of ownership, are recommended to switch as many employees as possible to a remote work and transport employees to and from work.

Given the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, people over the age of 65 are recommended not leave their places of residence.



