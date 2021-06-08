Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan to build 67 schools in next 5 years

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2021, 20:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 new schools need to be opened in Nur-Sultan city each year, the city’s mayor Altai Kulginov told Egemen Kazakhstan newspaper, Kazinform reports citing the city administration’s website.

According to the Nur-Sultan Mayor, the number of a school population will reach around 400 thousand by 2030 in the city.

There were 74 thousand schoolchildren in the city in 2010. Now they number 194 thousand. In the mayors words, to meet demand for school places 67 new schools for 80,880 places will be built in the city in the five years to come.

2020 saw opening of 11 new schools despite the pandemic. This year construction of 16 new schools is underway.

The mayor added that in order to stimulate world-be teachers 800 specialized secondary education grants and 300 mayor’s grants to study at universities are expected to be provided each year.

He noted that there are plans to increase the coverage of children with preschool education.

