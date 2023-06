Nur-Sultan to build 12 new schools by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mayor of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Altai Kulginov has inspected the construction sites of school, Kazinform reports with reference to the mayor’s Instagram page.

According to the mayor, there is the rising demand for schools in the capital. In that vein, schools are built in populous areas.

In his words, 12 schools will have been built by the end of this year in Nur-Sultan.