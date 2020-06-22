Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan shuts down all kindergartens as COVID-19 situation worsens

    22 June 2020, 18:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In Nur-Sultan city all kindergartens, both state and public, have to suspend operation starting June 23, in accordance with a decision of city's Health Officer Zhanna Praliyeva, Kazinform cites the capital's administration.

    Such a decision comes due to the worsening epidemiological situation and reported surge in COVID-19 cases among kindergarten teachers. Before the decision, the capital's kindergartens operated in a reduced format - 15 children in one group.

    The city administration's statement said one of the parents should switch to working remotely, if there is no one to leave the couple’s children with.

    It is said in the statement, 20% of the children showed up when the quarantine measures were in place.

    The measure is said to focus on protecting children's health and reducing the spread of the coronavirus infection. Re-opening will begin if the epidemiological situation starts to improve.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

