Nur-Sultan – Shchuchinsk highway open for all types of vehicles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan - Shchuchinsk highway is now open for all types of vehicles, Kazinform learnt from the MIA Emergencies Commitete.

Earlier it was reported that due to deterioration of weather conditions (black ice) today, Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk highway has been closed from 9:00am. Traffic restrictions were imposed for passenger transport and cargo vehicles.