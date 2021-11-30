Nur-Sultan sees rising cases of acute respiratory infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of epidemiological season a total of 44,392 cases of acute respiratory infections, including 32 type A flu, have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing Chief Medical Officer Sarkhat Beissenova said that since the beginning of epidemiological season a total of 44,392 acute respiratory infections, including 32 type A flu (28 H3N2 flu cases and four untyped flu cases), have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city. The incidence rate stands at 3,748 per 100 thousand people, 6.4 times more than in the same period of 2020.

She went on to say that children under 14 are more susceptible to the infections, with 60.8% of the total cases. Infants under one year old account for 6% and pregnant women – 3.3% of the cases. Of the total cases of acute respiratory infections, 27.8% were found in students, 16.2% - in children of preschool age, and 7% - in students.

According to her, over 170 thousand citizens have been vaccinated against acute respiratory infections in the current epidemiological season, including 160 thousand who received the vaccines at the expense of the local budget.