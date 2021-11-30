Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Nur-Sultan sees rising cases of acute respiratory infections

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 November 2021, 15:46
Nur-Sultan sees rising cases of acute respiratory infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of epidemiological season a total of 44,392 cases of acute respiratory infections, including 32 type A flu, have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing Chief Medical Officer Sarkhat Beissenova said that since the beginning of epidemiological season a total of 44,392 acute respiratory infections, including 32 type A flu (28 H3N2 flu cases and four untyped flu cases), have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city. The incidence rate stands at 3,748 per 100 thousand people, 6.4 times more than in the same period of 2020.

She went on to say that children under 14 are more susceptible to the infections, with 60.8% of the total cases. Infants under one year old account for 6% and pregnant women – 3.3% of the cases. Of the total cases of acute respiratory infections, 27.8% were found in students, 16.2% - in children of preschool age, and 7% - in students.

According to her, over 170 thousand citizens have been vaccinated against acute respiratory infections in the current epidemiological season, including 160 thousand who received the vaccines at the expense of the local budget.


Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek