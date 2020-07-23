Nur-Sultan sees decline in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to doctors, the set of measures taken by the state to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus infection gives positive results, Kazinform reports with the reference to the official website of the city administration.

Nur-Sultan sees a decline in coronavirus cases, as evidenced by the results of the modular PCR testing laboratory located in sports complex «Kazakhstan».

The laboratory conducts from 800 to 1 thousand PCR-tests daily, this was informed by Yulia Tretyakova, head of the mobile PCR laboratory.

According to her words, the lab started operation on June 21. The first week PCR-tests showed 47% positive results. Today the PCR-tests results are only 20% positive.

There are 9 laboratories in the city of Nur-Sultan. Their daily capacity is up to 5 thousand tests. As of today, 9,068 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Nur-Sultan. 6,200 coronavirus-infected patients have recovered.



