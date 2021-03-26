Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan sees 5% rise in COVID-19 cases in children under 14

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 March 2021, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases in children is on the rise in Nur-Sultan city, Sarkhat Beisenova, Chief Medical Officer of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mrs. Beisenova, persons aged 40-49 account for 23.9% of the coronavirus patients in the capital city, those aged 50 and over – 23.4%, and children – 20.3%.

She noted that there has been a 5% increase in COVID-19 cases in children under 14, with the number of cases in 2-6-year olds rising by 1.5fold.

In the capital, most COVID-19 cases have been reported in the working population – 43%, unemployed people – 22.3%, and retirees – 11.7%.

There has been a 2% rise in COVID-19 cases in retirees and a 3.4% increase in cases in schoolchildren.

1,590 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in schoolchildren since the start of the school year, 487 of which in those attended schools and 1,103 in students studied remotely.

According to the Public Health Department of Nur-Sultan, the current epidemiological situation in the city is the same as in the summer of last year. The capital is put in the «red zone» for COVID-19, with a 24% growth in new cases since March 14, 2021.

