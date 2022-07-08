Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan’s population likely to double by 2035 – mayor

    8 July 2022, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan mayor Altai Kulginov does not rule out a chance the city’s population may double by 2035, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service this Friday, mayor Kulginov said according to the general plan of the Kazakh capital, approved after it was moved from Almaty to Nur-Sultan, the city’s population was estimated to reach 800,000 by 2030.

    However, Kulginov admitted, life had its own plans and as the city grew the general plan had to be revised. In 2010 local authorities predicted that the number of people residing in the city would hit the mark of 1,2 million by 2030.

    «2022 has arrived and the city’s population has already exceeded that forecast. We are revising the general plan again. In case the population growth pattern persists, Nur-Sultan’s population may double by 2035,» Kulginov said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year