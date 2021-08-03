Go to the main site
    Nur-Sultan’s COVID-19 cases remain stable despite fast-spreading Delta variant

    3 August 2021, 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have been stable in Nur-Sultan city over the past two weeks, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said at a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that according to the WHO data, the five regions of the WHO have seen the number of infections grow by 80% or double over the past four weeks. The most of the cases have been caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant which has so far been detected in 132 countries.

    The minister noted that the Delta variant was first detected in the Kazakh capital leading to COVID-19 surges.

    According to Tsoi, COVID-19 cases have been stable in Nur-Sultan city over the past two weeks. He went on to note that the number of ambulance calls has fallen by 11% over the past week.

    Earlier at the government session, the minister said that the country has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus since July 26. Turkestan region is the only area of the country in the «yellow zone».

    «As of August 3, the occupancy of infectious diseases beds stands at 56% and that of intensive care beds is 44% across the country,» said Tsoi.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

