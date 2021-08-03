Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Nur-Sultan’s COVID-19 cases remain stable despite fast-spreading Delta variant

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 August 2021, 11:35
Nur-Sultan’s COVID-19 cases remain stable despite fast-spreading Delta variant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have been stable in Nur-Sultan city over the past two weeks, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said at a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that according to the WHO data, the five regions of the WHO have seen the number of infections grow by 80% or double over the past four weeks. The most of the cases have been caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant which has so far been detected in 132 countries.

The minister noted that the Delta variant was first detected in the Kazakh capital leading to COVID-19 surges.

According to Tsoi, COVID-19 cases have been stable in Nur-Sultan city over the past two weeks. He went on to note that the number of ambulance calls has fallen by 11% over the past week.

Earlier at the government session, the minister said that the country has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus since July 26. Turkestan region is the only area of the country in the «yellow zone».

«As of August 3, the occupancy of infectious diseases beds stands at 56% and that of intensive care beds is 44% across the country,» said Tsoi.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy