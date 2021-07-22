Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nur-Sultan’s COVID-19 cases hit record levels

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2021, 14:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan’s COVID-19 cases have hit record levels, head of the public healthcare department Timur Muratov admitted Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing Muratov described the situation in the Kazakh capital ‘as worrisome’ and urged local residents to observe the quarantine regulations in place.

According to the department, presently 2,556 patients are treated at infectious facilities of the city. Of 2,556, 2,270 were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 286 – with COVID-like pneumonia. The infectious facilities are 72% full.

At the same time, Muratov noted that the number of those willing to get vaccinated has increased 5-6fold in the past day due to the circulating Delta COVID variant.

«To date over 320,000 people have received the first component of COVID vaccine in the Kazakh capital. The second component has been administered to some 206,000 people,» he added.


