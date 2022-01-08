Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Nur-Sultan’s airport operates routinely

    8 January 2022, 14:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The airport in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, operates as usual, Kazinform cites the airport’s press service.

    «The Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has not suspended operation amid the imposed state of emergency across the country. All airport services work around the clock. Flights are canceled by the decision of airlines. In case of questions regarding delays and cancellations, please contact the call centers of air companies,» the airport’s press service said in a statement.

    Six international flights to and from Dubai, Minsk and Kaliningrad are to be performed by international air companies to and from the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport today, 8 January.

    Details on international and domestic flights will be updated daily.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year